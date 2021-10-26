Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.42 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $5.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.53.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

