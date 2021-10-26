VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,707.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001802 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $72.89 million and $24,707.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00070464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00076613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00101479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,217.28 or 0.99942476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.68 or 0.06670637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002646 BTC.

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,971,157 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

