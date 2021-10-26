VIBE (VIBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.46 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $4,084.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00215103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00104073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

