Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report sales of $324.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the lowest is $318.42 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $362.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 494,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,293. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

