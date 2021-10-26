Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend payment by 57.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $42.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of VRTS opened at $332.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $155.73 and a twelve month high of $333.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.27 and a 200-day moving average of $287.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

