Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE V traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $231.82. 7,738,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998,069. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.27. The stock has a market cap of $451.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 172.1% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 29.3% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 38,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 205,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

