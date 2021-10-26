Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,256,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Royal Bank of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,865,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $455.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

