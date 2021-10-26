Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 235,478 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 5.4% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Visa worth $993,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,256,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,865,883,000 after buying an additional 373,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $16,590,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

