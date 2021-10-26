Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,837,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vista Outdoor worth $223,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

