Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $141,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Consumer Acquisition alerts:

PMVC remained flat at $$9.80 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 62,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,862. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.