Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COOL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

