Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) by 892.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,989 shares during the quarter. MoneyLion accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of MoneyLion worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 47.5% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 1,099,112 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in MoneyLion by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,786 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $15,423,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,964,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $4,979,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,099. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

MoneyLion Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

