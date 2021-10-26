Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 134,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,356 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $19,560,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 311,200 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,363,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,201,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,688 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MAAC remained flat at $$9.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 365,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,252. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.