Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

VMC stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.13. 505,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,656. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

