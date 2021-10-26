Vulcan Value Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235,501 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Ituran Location and Control worth $52,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after buying an additional 48,767 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,616,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 242,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

ITRN opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $619.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

