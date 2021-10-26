Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $418.53 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,808,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,735 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 2.28% of SS&C Technologies worth $418,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,669,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSNC opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

