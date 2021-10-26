Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 166,035 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166,035 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up 3.3% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $610,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $144.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average is $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.