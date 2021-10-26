VYNE Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,066 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,346% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.