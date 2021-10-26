Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Wabash National alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE WNC opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wabash National by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wabash National by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,164 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after acquiring an additional 605,153 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.