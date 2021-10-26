Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of WNC opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $801.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth $19,268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wabash National by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after buying an additional 605,153 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 72.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 220,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 188,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

