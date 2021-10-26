Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $25,538,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of HP by 51.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,099,647 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after purchasing an additional 371,572 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 5.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 77,604 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of HP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 108,231 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HP by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

HPQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. 138,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,720,810. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

