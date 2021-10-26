Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. 17,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

