Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Walmart were worth $134,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.14. 17,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,094,184. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $418.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

