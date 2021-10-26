Waltonchain Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $82.01 million and $11.57 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.26 or 0.06755013 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00087803 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,748,051 coins and its circulating supply is 78,027,019 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

