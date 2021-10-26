Warburg Research Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BC8. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.34 ($69.81) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bechtle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.04 ($127.11).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €64.94 ($76.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 1-year high of €67.88 ($79.86). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €129.52.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

