Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of WRBY opened at $59.03 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

