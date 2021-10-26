Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WRBY. Cowen assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.29.

Warby Parker stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $59.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

