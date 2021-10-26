Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of WASH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,624. The company has a market capitalization of $972.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Washington Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

