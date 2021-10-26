Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion.

WCN opened at C$163.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$122.13 and a 52 week high of C$168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.59 billion and a PE ratio of 55.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total value of C$2,099,956.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$488,149.20.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

