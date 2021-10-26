Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

WM opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

