WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.240-$5.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $522 million-$542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $223.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,668. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.83. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

