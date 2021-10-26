Wedbush Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $96.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.18.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

