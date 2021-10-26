Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2021 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/19/2021 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/6/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/1/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/17/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/17/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/10/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

HSBC stock opened at GBX 443.05 ($5.79) on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 416.22. The company has a market capitalization of £90.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

