Wells Fargo & Company Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $160.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $145.10 on Tuesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $145.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 911,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,660,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

