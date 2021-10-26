Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Wereldhave stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Wereldhave has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

