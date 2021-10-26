Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

WAL stock opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

