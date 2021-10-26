Westlake Chemical (WLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westlake Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Westlake Chemical worth $50,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.