Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.99%.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.65. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

