Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,749 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Weyerhaeuser worth $241,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after buying an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,287,000 after purchasing an additional 570,705 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

