Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,687.50 ($48.18).
LON WTB opened at GBX 3,246 ($42.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,237.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,221.13.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
