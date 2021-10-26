Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,687.50 ($48.18).

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,246 ($42.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,237.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,221.13.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 6,430 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

