Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.50% of Whole Earth Brands worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 145,335 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

FREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $463.94 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

