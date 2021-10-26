Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes Sells 5,211 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total transaction of $1,139,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ WINA opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $163.01 and a one year high of $225.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.59%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
About Winmark
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.
Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.