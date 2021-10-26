Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes Sells 5,211 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total transaction of $1,139,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $163.01 and a one year high of $225.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 16.4% in the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 17.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 11.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

