Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.91.

WGO opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

