WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 303,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 513,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.