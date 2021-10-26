WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 805,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $934.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 223,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,232 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

