Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $237.82

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.82 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 286.60 ($3.74). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 286.40 ($3.74), with a volume of 34,656,498 shares trading hands.

MRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

The company has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -238.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

