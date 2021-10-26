WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $23.59 million and $997,882.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00211820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00103661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars.

