Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $868.80

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.80 ($11.35) and traded as low as GBX 827.50 ($10.81). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 831 ($10.86), with a volume of 128,048 shares trading hands.

WKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 922.50 ($12.05).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 895.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 868.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Duncan Owen bought 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

