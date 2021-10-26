World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

WRLD stock opened at $208.40 on Tuesday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $212.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.62.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,274 shares of company stock worth $1,787,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

