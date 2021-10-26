World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $208.40

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $208.40, but opened at $179.35. World Acceptance shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 1,179 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $244,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,274 shares of company stock worth $1,787,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 11.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 13.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

